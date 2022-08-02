Davis R M Inc. Takes $291,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

AMD stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

