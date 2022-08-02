Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $300.07 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.