American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.71. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.