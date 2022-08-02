Davis R M Inc. Has $255,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

