Davis R M Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67.

