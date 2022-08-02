Davis R M Inc. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,406 shares of company stock worth $1,852,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

