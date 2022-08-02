Davis R M Inc. Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

