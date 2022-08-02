iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IWD opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

