Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

