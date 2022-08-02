Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $239,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,184,000 after buying an additional 2,695,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after buying an additional 501,137 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,084,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after buying an additional 317,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,445,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,894,000 after buying an additional 281,040 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

