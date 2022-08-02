Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53. The company has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $247.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

