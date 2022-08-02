Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,754 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 68,039.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

AMC Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMCX opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.