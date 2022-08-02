Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,669 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,953 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 127.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 352,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

SMART Global Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.37.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.