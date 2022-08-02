Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,098 Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHD opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

