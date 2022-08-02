Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $332,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

