Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $421,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

LHC Group Stock Down 0.3 %

LHCG opened at $162.58 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average is $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

