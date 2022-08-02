Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HQL opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

