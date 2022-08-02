Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 14,010 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.