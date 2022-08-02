Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVIP. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $106.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.