37,055 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Performance

Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

