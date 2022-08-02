Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,996 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Endurance Acquisition worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDNC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Endurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

