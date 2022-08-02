RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

RMI stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

