Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 26.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 7.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.78.

Pool stock opened at $363.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.41 and its 200-day moving average is $415.71. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.