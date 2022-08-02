Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 32,061 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,061 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vy Global Growth worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYGG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 243,250 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 377,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,314 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VYGG opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Vy Global Growth has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

