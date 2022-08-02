Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.90.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $217.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

