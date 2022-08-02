Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Arena Fortify Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Stock Performance

AFAC stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Company Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

