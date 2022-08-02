Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,474 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFD stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

