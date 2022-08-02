Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PPL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

PPL Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PPL opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.