Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,362 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

