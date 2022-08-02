Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $181.09 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.13 by $3.81. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

