Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 181 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after acquiring an additional 742,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after acquiring an additional 734,466 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

