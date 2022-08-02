Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $423.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.