Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

