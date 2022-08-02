Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 708 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.