Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

