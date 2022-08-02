Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

