Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,012 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

