Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.09% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile



Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

