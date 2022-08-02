Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 69,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $10,435,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

