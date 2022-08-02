iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 68,425 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 90.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.