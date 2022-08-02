Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,670 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 326,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter worth about $397,000.

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

