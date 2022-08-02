Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $430,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Barclays started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

