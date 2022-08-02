Stephens Inc. AR Has $682,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,806,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $358.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $283.72 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

