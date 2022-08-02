Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

