Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,715 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.