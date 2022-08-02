iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,989 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.