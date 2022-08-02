Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,894,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 148,346 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 503,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

BATS:TAIL opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.