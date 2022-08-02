Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

GLPI opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

