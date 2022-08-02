Western Union (WU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Western Union to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Union Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WU opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Western Union by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.