Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 116 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,478,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VHT opened at $242.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

